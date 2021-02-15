20ºF

Nightside Report Feb. 14, 2021: Several inches of snow expected by Tuesday, some call to discipline Michigan Sen. Shirkey over US Capitol ‘hoax’ comments

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Calls for discipline mount against Michigan GOP Sen. Mike Shirkey

Captured on video, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said he believed the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead, was a hoax that wasn’t carried out by Donald Trump’s supporters.

Shirkey issued a statement five days after the initial video came to light, saying he regretted the words he chose and apologized for his “insensitive comments.” Then, the next day on the Michigan Senate floor, Shirkey told Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist that he didn’t regret his words.

Now some are calling for discipline against the Republican state lawmaker.

See the full story here.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 574,224; Death toll now at 15,150

Metro Detroit weather: 2 waves of snowfall to hit by Tuesday

The storm that is bringing snow and ice as far south as southern Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi will become a big snow storm for southern Michigan on Monday. Two waves of snow will arrive, with lighter snow on Sunday and heavier snow late on Monday.

Sunday evening will be cloudy and very cold. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s. Scattered flurries are possible before midnight.

See the full forecast here.

❄️ Tracking snow in Michigan: View the live weather radar

4 Fast Facts

  • A winter weather advisory is currently in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties until noon Tuesday. Click here to read more.
  • At least eight people were hospitalized after a Mount Clemens apartment complex caught fire. Click here to read more.
  • Now as a private citizen, Trump could potentially still be held accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack in the courts. Click here to read more.
  • Beaumont Health has loosened some restrictions for visitors amid the pandemic as virus cases and hospitalizations rise at slower rates. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 --

