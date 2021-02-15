Nightside Report Feb. 14, 2021: Several inches of snow expected by Tuesday, some call to discipline Michigan Sen. Shirkey over US Capitol ‘hoax’ comments

Calls for discipline mount against Michigan GOP Sen. Mike Shirkey
Captured on video, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said he believed the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead, was a hoax that wasn’t carried out by Donald Trump’s supporters.
Shirkey issued a statement five days after the initial video came to light, saying he regretted the words he chose and apologized for his “insensitive comments.” Then, the next day on the Michigan Senate floor, Shirkey told Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist that he didn’t regret his words.
Now some are calling for discipline against the Republican state lawmaker.
