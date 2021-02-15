Nightside Report Feb. 14, 2021: Several inches of snow expected by Tuesday, some call to discipline Michigan Sen. Shirkey over US Capitol ‘hoax’ comments

Captured on video, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said he believed the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead, was a hoax that wasn’t carried out by Donald Trump’s supporters.

Shirkey issued a statement five days after the initial video came to light, saying he regretted the words he chose and apologized for his “insensitive comments.” Then, the next day on the Michigan Senate floor, Shirkey told Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist that he didn’t regret his words.

Now some are calling for discipline against the Republican state lawmaker.

Metro Detroit weather: 2 waves of snowfall to hit by Tuesday

The storm that is bringing snow and ice as far south as southern Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi will become a big snow storm for southern Michigan on Monday. Two waves of snow will arrive, with lighter snow on Sunday and heavier snow late on Monday.

Sunday evening will be cloudy and very cold. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s. Scattered flurries are possible before midnight.

