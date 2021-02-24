Nightside Report Feb. 23, 2021: Wayne-based Rush Trucking founded by prominent businesswoman sold amid pandemic woes; Michigan State Police investigate shooting near Southfield Freeway, I-96 in Detroit

Wayne-based Rush Trucking founded by prominent businesswoman sold amid pandemic woes

DETROIT – A very well known Metro Detroit trucking company was officially sold to Lavalle Transportation as of Tuesday.

The company sold, Rush Trucking, is owned by well known businesswoman Andra Rush.

She has one of those up from the bootstraps stories.

Thirty-five years ago she started a trucking company and grew it into a group of companies making $500 million a year in revenue.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Another snow chance in forecast despite higher temps

The Great February Melt-off has begun, but even with temperatures firmly in the 40s, there is a snow chance in the forecast.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Seniors in Highland Park, Hamtramck line up to receive dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Wayne County is now vaccinating people 65 years old and older against the coronavirus.

Ad

The vaccination clinics are filling up quickly. They are only for seniors who live in those particular communities and people must make appointments to get a vaccine.

Click here to read more.

2 charged for making threats to Michigan public officials over election results

Two men were charged by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office for threatening three high ranking Michigan public officials.

The threats were made before and after the November 2020 general election, Nessel’s office stated.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 --