Nightside Report Feb. 23, 2021: Wayne-based Rush Trucking founded by prominent businesswoman sold amid pandemic woes; Michigan State Police investigate shooting near Southfield Freeway, I-96 in Detroit

Wayne-based Rush Trucking founded by prominent businesswoman sold amid pandemic woes
DETROIT – A very well known Metro Detroit trucking company was officially sold to Lavalle Transportation as of Tuesday.
The company sold, Rush Trucking, is owned by well known businesswoman Andra Rush.
She has one of those up from the bootstraps stories.
Thirty-five years ago she started a trucking company and grew it into a group of companies making $500 million a year in revenue.
