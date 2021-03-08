Nightside Report March 7, 2021: Far fewer Detroit teachers will return to classrooms than students Monday, Michigan’s COVID anniversary approaches

Detroit public schools say there aren’t enough teachers to meet the demand as schools reopen Monday
An estimated 20,000 Detroit Public School Community District students are set to return to classrooms for face-to-face learning on Monday, but their teachers may not be there.
The DPSCD said there are not enough teachers who are willing to go back into classrooms to meet the demand.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 596,054; Death toll now at 15,666
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Warmer, sunny week ahead
Sunday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s. Sunday night will be mostly clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
The week ahead kicks off with sunshine and warmer temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.
4 Fast Facts
- President Biden marked “Bloody Sunday” by signing a new executive order that directs federal agencies to take a series of steps to promote voting access. Click here to read more.
- A small airplane made an emergency landing early Sunday morning at Willow Run Airport. Click here to read more.
- Sunday night’s airing of a two-hour special hosted by Oprah Winfrey will provide the first, and unprecedented, peek into the Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties. Click here to read more.
- This Wednesday will mark one year since the first COVID cases were confirmed in Michigan. Click here to read more.