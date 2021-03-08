Nightside Report March 7, 2021: Far fewer Detroit teachers will return to classrooms than students Monday, Michigan’s COVID anniversary approaches

A student wears a mask and face shield while arriving at Newhall Elementary School Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

An estimated 20,000 Detroit Public School Community District students are set to return to classrooms for face-to-face learning on Monday, but their teachers may not be there.

The DPSCD said there are not enough teachers who are willing to go back into classrooms to meet the demand.

Learn more here.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Warmer, sunny week ahead

Sunday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s. Sunday night will be mostly clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.

The week ahead kicks off with sunshine and warmer temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

See the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, March 6, 2021 --