Nightside Report March 6, 2021: 1st virus variant case reported in Livingston County, several Michigan hospitals named best in the country

The Livingston County Health Department on Saturday announced that a resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 variant known as B117, which experts say is 50 percent more transmissible than the dominant virus strain in the U.S.

The county also listed two potential exposure sites connected with the case, and is asking individuals to monitor themselves for symptoms and to isolate immediately if symptoms arise.

Metro Detroit weather: Mainly clear, chilly Saturday evening

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Saturday night will be clear and very cold. Overnight lows return to the teens and low 20s.

