Nightside Report March 6, 2021: 1st virus variant case reported in Livingston County, several Michigan hospitals named best in the country

Livingston County reports first known case of COVID variant
The Livingston County Health Department on Saturday announced that a resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 variant known as B117, which experts say is 50 percent more transmissible than the dominant virus strain in the U.S.
The county also listed two potential exposure sites connected with the case, and is asking individuals to monitor themselves for symptoms and to isolate immediately if symptoms arise.
New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 596,054; Death toll now at 15,666
Metro Detroit weather: Mainly clear, chilly Saturday evening
Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s.
Saturday night will be clear and very cold. Overnight lows return to the teens and low 20s.
4 Fast Facts
- An exhausted Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday as President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies notched a victory they called crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums. Click here to read more.
- Several Metro Detroit and Michigan hospitals have been recognized as some of the best in the country and in the world by American news magazine Newsweek. Click here to read more.
- University of Michigan students rallied on Saturday to push for in-person graduation ceremonies amid the pandemic. Click here to see what we found.
- Following an incident Saturday, Detroit police say officers have been shot at four times this week. Click here to read more.