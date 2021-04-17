Nightside Report April 16, 2021: Baby rescued from Detroit fire after mother says house is empty, Michigan school districts struggle over decision to go remote

Baby found, rescued from Detroit fire after mother says house is empty

DETROIT – An 18-month-old baby girl was rescued from a house fire on Riad Street on Detroit’s east side.

The Detroit Fire Department said the fire is suspicious and reported the home was full of toxic smoke and burning accelerants.

Detroit Firefighter LaVaughn Williams said it was a surprise to find the young girl inside her crib. Authorities said not one person who got out of the home told fire crews there was a baby inside.

Williams said the room was filled with thick black smoke when he saw movement in the crib.

