Group calls for resignation of Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido

DETROIT – There are new calls for Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido to step down from his position.

The newly-formed group, the Macomb Accountability Project, is pushing for Lucido’s removal.

Emily Mellits, the founder of the project, started a petition pushing for Lucido’s resignation. It has received more than 1,000 signatures.

