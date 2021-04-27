Attorney for Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones claims excessive force was used in arrest

Michigan Democratic Rep. Jewell Jones made an appearance in court Tuesday sitting alongside his attorney, Ali Hammoud.

Jones is charged with resisting arrest, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol following his April 6 arrest.

Michigan State Police dashboard camera footage captured the arrest on Interstate 96 in Livingston County. In the video, the state representative from Inkster could be heard instructing officers to “call Joe” -- believed to be Col. Joseph Gasper, the head of Michigan State Police.

Gasper declined to comment on the arrest.

