News

Nightside Report April 26, 2021: Inside the fight to change drunk driving laws in honor of the Abbas family, Could there be a new stimulus check? Some Americans still waiting on previous one

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Sister fights to change drunk driving laws in honor of family killed in crash (WDIV)

Inside the fight to change drunk driving laws in honor of the Abbas family

DETROIT – It’s been more than two years since a drunk driver took the lives of a Metro Detroit family.

In January 2019, the Abbas family, from Northville with ties to Dearborn, was traveling on I-75 in Lexington, Kentucky, returning to Michigan from a trip to Florida when they were struck by a wrong-way driver.

All five people in the vehicle, Issam Abbas, 42, Rima Abbas, 38, Ali Abbas, 14, Isabella Abbas, 13, and Giselle Abbas, 7, died because of the crash.

About the Author: