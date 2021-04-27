Nightside Report April 26, 2021: Inside the fight to change drunk driving laws in honor of the Abbas family, Could there be a new stimulus check? Some Americans still waiting on previous one

Inside the fight to change drunk driving laws in honor of the Abbas family
DETROIT – It’s been more than two years since a drunk driver took the lives of a Metro Detroit family.
In January 2019, the Abbas family, from Northville with ties to Dearborn, was traveling on I-75 in Lexington, Kentucky, returning to Michigan from a trip to Florida when they were struck by a wrong-way driver.
All five people in the vehicle, Issam Abbas, 42, Rima Abbas, 38, Ali Abbas, 14, Isabella Abbas, 13, and Giselle Abbas, 7, died because of the crash.