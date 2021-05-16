Nightside Report May 15, 2021: Detroit tourism seeks rebound after year lost to pandemic, Israel destroys AP office in Gaza

In this March 24, 2020 file photo, Woodward Avenue is shown nearly empty in Detroit. Before the coronavirus showed up, downtown Detroit was returning to its roots as a vibrant city center, motoring away from its past as the model of urban ruin. Now, with the coronavirus forcing many office workers to their homes in the suburbs, those who remain wonder if revitalization will ever return. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit tourism seeks rebound after year lost to pandemic

DETROIT – Timothy Tharp has owned businesses in Detroit long enough to remember when parts of downtown resembled a ghost town. He’s also seen its resurgence with new restaurants, hotels and throngs of people since the city’s emergence from bankruptcy.

Then came COVID-19 and people stopped coming. Tharp estimates his three restaurants and bars have lost a combined $1 million since March 2020.

But now as vaccinations increase and government-ordered lockdowns and restrictions are lifted, Tharp believes the coronavirus pandemic could be remembered as just another hurdle the Motor City has overcome.

“We’ve gotten used to the apocalypse over and over and over again,” said Tharp who owns Grand Trunk Pub, the Whisky Parlor and the Checker Bar in and around downtown. “We crawl out of the ashes and rise again every 10 years. That’s what we do.”

Click here to read more.

Ad

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

‘Shocking and horrifying’: Israel destroys AP office in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press office in the Gaza Strip, despite repeated urgent calls from the news agency to the military to halt the impending attack. AP called the strike “shocking and horrifying.”

Twelve AP staffers and freelancers were working and resting in the bureau on Saturday afternoon when the Israeli military telephoned a warning, giving occupants of the building one hour to evacuate. Everyone was able to get out, grabbing a few belongings, before three heavy missiles struck the 12-story building, collapsing it into a giant cloud of dust.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Friday, May 14, 2021 --