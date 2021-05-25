Nightside Report May 24, 2021: Detroit restaurant owner upset over lack of police response to emergency call, Ads push for US-Canada border reopening

Detroit restaurant owner upset over lack of police response to emergency call

DETROIT – The owner of a Detroit restaurant is upset over the lack of police response to an emergency call.

“When we call 911 we know they are busy, but we expect them to send a car, especially when we call saying they are trying to get in our building,” said the owner of Telway Hamburgers who is not being identified.

The owner of Telway Hamburgers is terrified. She is afraid the six people who showed up to the restaurant at 5 a.m. on Sunday will come back.

Every door of the Telway Hamburgers is locked except for an order booth protected by glass.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Heat returns; rain chances linger

A brief reprieve from the heat will be followed by another scorcher. Plus, rain chances hang around through the first part of the week.

Click here to read the full forecast.

Ad

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Gov. Whitmer marks return to office work as MIOSHA rolls out relaxed rules

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke Monday about the steps and rules residents will have to follow as they return to in-person work across the state.

Employers can now allow fully vaccinated employees to work without face coverings or social distancing, as long as they have a policy to make sure non-vaccinated employees continue to wear masks and follow social distancing.

Click here to read more.

Michigan nursing homes rewarded thousands of dollars after not following COVID protocols

Questions are still being asked about COVID-19 care in Michigan’s nursing homes.

A Local 4 investigation shows hundreds of nursing homes were cited for not following covid protections only to later receive thousands of dollars in money for good care.

Ad

Click here to read more.

Read More

Sunday, May 23, 2021 --