Nightside Report July 6, 2021: Detroit Fire Department mourns death of fireman killed in Troy road rage incident, Video shows driver doing ‘ring of fire’ stunt at Detroit intersection

Detroit Fire Department mourns death of fireman killed in Troy road rage incident

DETROIT – Lt. Frank Dombrowski has now been identified as the 55-year-old fireman killed in a road rage incident at a Troy gas station Monday night.

“This man was murdered and now a lot of broken hearts are left in the aftermath. He’s a disciplined man. He risked his life for strangers. He trained firefighters and he showed up every day without any complaints,” said Detroit Fire Department Commissioner, Eric Jones.

Jones says Dombrowski was a devoted firefighter who spent 29-years on the job winning awards that really showed his dedication to the position.

“He received the Medal of Valor in 2018. Obviously you don’t do a job like this for 29-years without being incredibly disciplined,” said Jones.

Metro Detroit weather: Summer heat, storms until end of workweek

Summer sweat and storms are on the menu until the end of the workweek.

Click here to read the full forecast.

AAA: Fuel cost up 47% in Michigan from last year

Michigan drivers are paying more for fuel right now than they were last year, and prices are only expected to continue rising.

The average cost per-gallon of gasoline in Michigan has risen by more than 47% compared to this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The average Michigan driver is now paying $3.20 per gallon, which is an increase of at least $1.03 since this time last year, and an increase of 18 cents since this time last month.

Click here to read more.

New data looks at effectiveness of the Pfizer COVID vaccine against delta variant

There’s new data from Israel on the effectiveness of the Pfizer COVID vaccine against the delta variant.

About 60% of the population in Israel received at least one dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. Now that the delta variant is the dominant strain there they are in a good position to study the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against it.

Click here to read more.

