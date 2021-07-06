Nightside Report July 5, 2021: Autopsy reveals NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks was killed by firework; Health officials urge parents of unvaccinated children to remain vigilant against delta COVID variant

Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks killed by firework at Novi house party

DETROIT – A goalie from the National Hockey League was killed this weekend in Novi.

Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, a goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets, was at a gathering Sunday night in Novi when there was some type of fireworks malfunction, according to Novi police.

Novi police previously said Kivlenieks slipped and hit his head while fleeing a hot tub due to a firework malfunction, but on Monday an autopsy revealed he was killed by blunt force trauma to the chest, authorities said.

“The cause of death includes trauma to the chest area with massive internal injuries,” said Lieutenant James Meier with the Novi Police Department.

Click here to read more.

Ad

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Weather: Heat increases this week with temperatures expected to be the highest on Tuesday

After starting the holiday weekend below normal, we’re well above that mark and getting hotter.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Health officials urge parents of unvaccinated children to remain vigilant against delta variant of COVID

The more contagious delta COVID variant is gaining steam in the United States, especially in areas with lower rates of vaccination.

Health officials are warning that parents with children who are still too young to be vaccinated need to be paying attention to the risk.

Click here to read more.

Experts weigh in on keeping children safe around bonfires, grills this summer

Many families enjoy spending time at backyard barbecues or gathered around a bonfire, which puts more children and teens suffering accidental burns.

Ad

Doctors who treat burns want parents to understand how common they are and what they can do to reduce the risk of injury.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Sunday, July 4, 2021 --