Nightside Report July 15, 2021: Business owner tracks down stolen car, fights to get it back; Michigan Legislature demands answers over error with unemployment benefits

Detroit business owner tracks down stolen car, fights to get it back

DETROIT – A Detroit business owner took matters into her own hands when she tracked down a car that was stolen from her.

Bianca Chambers shares the Mercedes-Benz with her boyfriend. When the car went missing she posted about it on social media and received some tips about where it had been.

Chambers tracked the car for three days, calling police each time she found it. But the thief kept getting away. The final time she found it she slashed all four tires and confronted the person who had been driving it.

A video shows the confrontation that took place between her and the teen accused of stealing her car. There was a physical altercation on Wednesday (July 14).

Click here to read more.

Ad

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Tracking multiple rounds of rain

The faucets are still open through the end of the workweek, but it looks like we might have some optimistic news for the weekend.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Michigan Legislature demands answers over error with unemployment benefits

State lawmakers are demanding answers from Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency over an error that could end up costing people who collected benefits.

The UIA is dealing with another big mess that could impact those who are collecting. It has to do with the questions asked of those filing, questions that haven’t been approved by the Department of Labor. Now people need to resubmit their claims or possibly pay back the benefits.

Click here to read more.

Ad

Employers raise wages as job market heats up

The fight for a $15 minimum wage is continuing.

With the current shortage in labor, businesses are trying to bring workers in with wages that start at $15-17 per hour, with added bonuses and perks.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 --