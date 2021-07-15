Nightside Report July 14, 2021: Grosse Pointe Park families to file class action lawsuit due to flood damage, I-75 tanker fire not the only Metro Detroit incident from trucking company

Grosse Pointe Park families to file class action lawsuit due to flood damage

DETROIT – Nearly a dozen families in Grosse Pointe Park have joined a class action lawsuit that demands money and answers for why the flooding was so severe.

It’s estimated that hundreds of dollars of damage was caused to their homes by the wastewater.

The lawsuit -- expected to be filed in the Wayne County Circuit Court -- aims to pursue damage claims against local authorities and the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, which Grosse Pointe Park city officials blamed for the flooding.

It’s been about three weeks since the flooding and the streets of Grosse Pointe Park still have trash on the side of the road -- drywall, Halloween decorations, baby equipment and more.

Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down storm chances over next 2 days, into weekend

Our break from the storms ends Thursday, and pretty early for some. The heat will peak in the afternoon before a decent finish to the weekend.

Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes: Here are the first 4 winners of $50,000 drawings

The first four winners of the $50,000 daily drawing prize through Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes were announced Wednesday (July 14).

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, University of Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins and Kerry Ebersole Singh, the Protect Michigan Commission director, announced the winners virtually.

Report: 648,000 may have to repay Michigan unemployment benefits

More than 600,000 Michigan residents may not have had the unemployment eligibility they thought they did during the pandemic.

According to a report from Bridge Michigan, state officials have to reevaluate jobless claims filed by 690,092 residents that didn’t meet federal standards. A majority of them will now have to use different criteria to confirm their jobless status.

