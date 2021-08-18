Nightside Report Aug. 17, 2021: Farmington Hills murder victim identified his ‘lifelong friend’ as shooter before death, chief says; Michigan lawmakers demand answers as problems plague unemployment system

Farmington Hills murder victim identified his ‘lifelong friend’ as shooter before death, chief says

DETROIT – A Farmington Hills man who was murdered late last week identified his lifelong friend as the shooter before he died from his injuries, the city’s police chief said.

Farmington Hills police Chief Jeff King held a briefing Tuesday (Aug. 17) to update the department’s investigation into the murder of Dejuan White, 40, of Farmington Hills.

White was shot in the chest around 4 a.m. Friday in the doorway of his home in the 35000 block of Concord Lane, near 12 Mile and Drake roads, according to authorities. Police arrived after someone else inside the home called 911.

Michigan lawmakers demand answers as problems plague unemployment system

Michigan’s unemployment director was in Lansing on Tuesday as lawmakers demanded answers for everything that’s gone wrong with the system.

The issues include rampant fraud, claims being denied and more. Tuesday was an opportunity to hear what’s working with the system and what’s not.

Scammers target people trying to donate to Haiti, Afghanistan

Many people want to offer financial help to those in Haiti and Afghanistan and scammers are taking advantage of that.

Fake online pleas for donations are popping up online and the Better Business Bureau wants people to make sure they’re not getting taken advantage of.

Detroit opens TCF Center to offer third dose of COVID vaccinations to those eligible

The TCF Center in Detroit is once again open as a COVID vaccination site.

People who are immunocompromised can schedule an appointment to receive a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

