Nightside Report Aug. 26, 2021: 100 animals rescued from Oakland County home, UAW President says union will not require members to get vaccinated, Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

A home in Independence Township where 100 animals were found on Aug. 24, 2021.

100 animals -- 16 dead -- removed from ‘unsanitary conditions’ in Oakland County home

DETROIT – One hundred animals -- including 16 dead cats, dozens of sick cats, dogs, rabbits and ferrets, and a bearded dragon, were removed from “unsanitary conditions” inside an Oakland County home, officials said.

Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center officials were called Tuesday (Aug. 24) to a home on Northview Drive in Independence Township, according to authorities.

When they arrived, officials said they found 100 animals -- 82 cats, five dogs, eight ferrets, four rabbits and one bearded dragon. The animals were “living in highly unsanitary conditions and showing signs of illness,” Animal Control officers said.

Click here to read more.

Ad

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Heat indices soaring, rain falling in some areas

Heat indices are sky high again Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are popping in a few areas now, then a few more before the sun sets. The mercury is reaching the middle and upper 80s to 90 degrees, and it feels like the middle and upper 90s to 100 degrees.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

Click here to read more.

Ad

UAW President: Union will not require members to get vaccinated against COVID

The new president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) provided updates on the union’s COVID situation Thursday (Aug. 26) night.

Ray Curry was elected President of the UAW on June 28 upon the retirement of UAW President Rory L. Gamble. Curry held a news conference as General Motors announced it will require all U.S. salaried workers to disclose their vaccination status.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 --