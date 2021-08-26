Nightside Report Aug. 25, 2021: FBI raids Detroit city hall, council members’ homes as part of corruption probe; Health insurers to stop waiving copays, deductibles for COVID treatment

FBI raids Detroit city hall, council members’ homes as part of corruption probe

DETROIT – FBI agents were raiding the homes of several Detroit City Council members and offices at the city’s Coleman A. Young Municipal Center on Wednesday morning as part of a corruption probe.

An FBI spokesperson said agents were executing search warrants at several residences on Wednesday. The investigation focuses on councilmembers Janee Ayers and Scott Benson.

This comes weeks after a federal investigation led to charges against Councilman Andre Spivey. Spivey is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said he personally received a $1,000 cash payment from an undercover officer on Oct. 26, 2018 as part of a larger conspiracy that raked in another $34,000.

Click here to read more.

Ad

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Expect to pay full deductible if you’re hospitalized with COVID

Treatment for COVID-19 will soon be more expensive for many people.

At the start of the COVID pandemic, both Health Alliance Plan and Blue Cross recognized the need to eliminate out-of-pocket costs for patients who developed COVID during the health emergency.

Click here to read more.

Booster shots will likely be recommended for people who received Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

Booster shots will likely be recommended for people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The manufacturer announced the results of its study on the benefits of a booster on Wednesday. About 14 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It said phase two studies show people who received a second dose six months after the initial dose showed a ninefold increase in antibodies, compared to those seen four weeks after a single dose.

Ad

Click here to read more.

Read More

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 --