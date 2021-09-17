Nightside Report Sept. 16, 2021: Detroit police suspend officer found in passenger seat of stolen car, FDA advisory panel to debate Pfizer booster shoots Friday

Detroit police suspend officer found in passenger seat of stolen car
DETROIT – On Thursday, leaders within the Detroit Police Department informed the Police Board of Commissioners about one of their own.
Local 4 learned an off-duty officer was recently arrested.
Police Chief James White immediately suspended the officer but is now recommending him to be suspended without pay.
He’s a patrolman and has been part of the force for about two years, working in the Second District. Detroit police said the officer was a passenger inside of a stolen car near the intersection of Fullerton Avenue and Washburn Street.
