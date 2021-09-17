Nightside Report Sept. 16, 2021: Detroit police suspend officer found in passenger seat of stolen car, FDA advisory panel to debate Pfizer booster shoots Friday

Detroit police suspend officer found in passenger seat of stolen car

DETROIT – On Thursday, leaders within the Detroit Police Department informed the Police Board of Commissioners about one of their own.

Local 4 learned an off-duty officer was recently arrested.

Police Chief James White immediately suspended the officer but is now recommending him to be suspended without pay.

He’s a patrolman and has been part of the force for about two years, working in the Second District. Detroit police said the officer was a passenger inside of a stolen car near the intersection of Fullerton Avenue and Washburn Street.

Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like Thursday in mid-September

Thursday’s weather is nearly perfect. We have sunshine, puffy clouds and seasonably warm conditions. It cools off nicely Thursday night. Although fall is less than a week away, it will feel more like summer Friday and this weekend.

FDA advisory panel to debate Pfizer booster shoots Friday

The Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory panel will have a critical meeting Friday, Sept. 17.

The group of outside experts will discuss whether or not to recommend a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine as a booster.

General Motors expands recall to cover all Chevrolet Bolt models due to fire risk

It’s a frightening and frustrating proposition for Chevrolet Bolt owners -- their vehicle is being recalled and General Motors upped its warnings about potential fires during charging.

It’s a billion dollar problem that’s causing big trouble for GM and its battery maker, LG Chem.

