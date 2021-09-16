‘I don’t think he’s taking it seriously’ -- Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones stripped of House committee assignments

HOWELL, Mich. – After the Livingston County Sheriff said he tried to smuggle a handcuff key into jail, Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones was removed from all Michigan House committee assignments.

When Jones was 20 years old, he became the youngest person to be elected to Inkster City Council. In 2016, he became the youngest state Representative in Michigan history when he was appointed to his seat. In the 2020 General Election, he won with nearly 66% of the vote.

His voters have watched Jones, in real time, make decisions where he’s put his life, career and freedom in jeopardy.

Courtney Owens is from Inkster. He’s had his public political issues in the past, but he likes Jones. However, he wants Jones to step down and to focus on his health. Owens believes Jones can recover.

“People really like him, but the voters won’t soon forget,” Owens said. “But he needs to focus on himself.”

Jones was stripped of his Committee seats in the Michigan House of Representatives in Lansing Thursday morning.

“That behavior hit a new low yesterday when he appears to have made a bizarre attempt to escape from jail,” said Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth.

Jones is facing drunk driving criminal charges in a widely publicized arrest on I-96 that occurred in April. He reportedly had a handcuff key taped to his foot when he was admitted at the Livingston County Jail.

Jones was sentenced to jail Tuesday after he was accused of violating his bond a third time. Authorities said Jones drank alcohol and had tamped with his tether.

Jones chose to wear dress socks with glasses of alcohol stitched into them at the time.

“I don’t think he’s taking it seriously,” Owens said.

