Nightside Report Sept. 21, 2021: Metro Detroit residents asked to remove valuable items from basements as region braces for heavy rain, Wayne County commissioners demand answers after missing woman’s body sits at morgue for months

Metro Detroit residents asked to remove valuable items from basements as region braces for heavy rain

DETROIT – The Great Lakes Water Authority is bracing for heavy rains and flooding over the next few days.

“This is a significant amount of rain. It’s forecasted six and a half inches over the next three days,” said GLWA Interim CEO Suzanne Coffey.

Coffey said the rain is coming and more than likely, there will be flooding over the next few days.

Coffey believes GLWA is prepared adding, “We have our Conner Creek Pump Station fully ready, staffed, people ready to trouble shoot if we need to.”

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Flood watch in place for at least 24 hours

Tuesday’s scattered showers and thunderstorms are just an appetizer for the main course of heavy rain to come to Detroit and southeast Michigan from tonight through Thursday.

Click here to read the full forecast.

Ad

4 Facts Facts

Be Informed

Negotiations over COVID-19, teachers and sick days in Michigan continue

School COVID-19 cases are on the rise and it’s forcing a line in the sand for many teachers who choose not to get vaccinated, particularly in school districts that do not require masking.

Local 4 News looked into the complicated math of choosing which teachers get free quarantine days and what educators have to take a withdrawal from their own personal sick day banks.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 --