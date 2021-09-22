Nightside Report Sept. 21, 2021: Metro Detroit residents asked to remove valuable items from basements as region braces for heavy rain, Wayne County commissioners demand answers after missing woman’s body sits at morgue for months

Metro Detroit residents asked to remove valuable items from basements as region braces for heavy rain
DETROIT – The Great Lakes Water Authority is bracing for heavy rains and flooding over the next few days.
“This is a significant amount of rain. It’s forecasted six and a half inches over the next three days,” said GLWA Interim CEO Suzanne Coffey.
Coffey said the rain is coming and more than likely, there will be flooding over the next few days.
Coffey believes GLWA is prepared adding, “We have our Conner Creek Pump Station fully ready, staffed, people ready to trouble shoot if we need to.”
Metro Detroit weather: Flood watch in place for at least 24 hours
Tuesday’s scattered showers and thunderstorms are just an appetizer for the main course of heavy rain to come to Detroit and southeast Michigan from tonight through Thursday.
