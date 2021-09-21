Nightside Report Sept. 20, 2021: Three students charged as adults for beating student up at Howell skatepark, 15-year-old graduates early from Madison Heights high school

The location where a 16-year-old boy was beaten on Aug. 31, 2021, at the Howell Skatepark.

3 Howell students charged as adults for pretending to befriend new student, beating him up at skatepark

DETROIT – Three students from Howell Public Schools are being charged as adults after they pretended to befriend a new student so they could lure him to a skatepark and beat him up while recording it for social media, according to officials.

The alleged assault happened Aug. 31 at the Howell Skatepark, which is right next to Howell High School, according to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials said the three students acted as though they were befriending the new student, a 16-year-old boy with autism, by spending time with him at lunch and during school. They encouraged him to go to the skatepark with them after school and led him to the back of the bathroom area, which is out of sight of the buses and the freshman campus, according to authorities.

