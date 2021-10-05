2 employees shot at Macomb County car dealership

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Clinton Township are investigating a shooting that left two people injured at a car dealership.

The incident happened at about 2:17 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in the parking of R&R Car Company on Gratiot Avenue, according to police. Authorities said two male employees were shot.

A 911 caller reported that an unknown suspect shot the employees and then fled to a unknown vehicle, which took off southbound from the location.

The victims were transported to a local hospital and are being treated for their injuries. They are in stable condition and expected to be OK, police said.

Authorities said it is unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Anderson at 586-493-7854.

