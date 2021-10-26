Nightside Report Oct. 25, 2021: 80-year-old woman shot while sitting inside parked car, Warren mayor pushes for city council vote on plan for downtown district

80-year-old woman shot between eyes while sitting inside parked car in Pontiac neighborhood

DETROIT – An 80-year-old woman was shot in between her eyes Sunday while sitting inside a parked car in a Pontiac neighborhood, officials said.

Oakland County deputies said the shooting happened after 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 24) in the 100 block of South Marshall Street, near Whittemore Street.

When officials arrived, they realized the woman had been shot between her eyes while sitting in the driver’s seat of a white Ford Fusion. Deputies said they placed her in a patrol car and took her to a nearby hospital. She is currently listed in critical condition.

Metro Detroit weather: Early look at this week, Michigan-Michigan State game, Halloween

What a crummy day! Rain with a stiff breeze and temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) sure left something to be desired.

4 Fast Facts

Ann Arbor Public Schools will be holding a job fair and interview day on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Nakira Howard, from Detroit, is sharing her experience with domestic violence to encourage others who are dealing with abuse to step forward and ask for help.

Developers announced plans Monday for a 32,000-square-foot Target store to be located at the southeast corner of Mack and Woodward avenues.

Planned $170M development in Warren includes hotel, loft apartments and restaurants.

Romance scams on the rise: Who’s targeted the most?

Help Me Hank has warned you about so-called romantic rip-offs in the past. Unfortunately, scammers are still working to break hearts and steal money from unsuspecting victims.

The Federal Trade Commission says the number of romantic scams jumped about 50% from 2019 to 2020.

The agency estimates $304 million has been stolen, but that number could be even larger because some people might be too embarrassed to come forward after they lose money.

Click here to read more.

