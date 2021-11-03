Nightside Report Nov. 2, 2021: Search for missing teen continues on Michigan State campus, thieves hack into key fobs to steal cars

‘We remain hopeful at this point’: Search for missing teen continues on Michigan State campus

DETROIT – The Michigan State Police marine division spent hours searching the Red Cedar River on Tuesday in East Lansing. Brendan Santo, 18, has been missing since Friday night.

“We have no indication that he has left East Lansing,” said Chris Rozman, Michigan State University Police inspector.

Metro Detroit weather: Flurries, sprinkles diminish as temps plummet tonight

Snowflakes and raindrops are disappearing tonight as temperatures drop to sub-freezing levels. It remains chilly tomorrow and the day afterward. Then, higher temps arrive in time for the weekend and the end of Daylight Saving Time (no “S”).

Remember to bring pets and potted plants indoors well before going to bed. Tonight will be colder and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Live results: Michigan General Election on Nov. 2, 2021

Michigan’s 2021 General Election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with hundreds of jurisdictions holding races. You can track results for elections in Southeast Michigan in the article linked below.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Southeast Michigan -- results started flowing in shortly after. Click the link below to track the results as they come in.

