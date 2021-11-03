Nightside Report Nov. 2, 2021: Search for missing teen continues on Michigan State campus, thieves hack into key fobs to steal cars

‘We remain hopeful at this point’: Search for missing teen continues on Michigan State campus
DETROIT – The Michigan State Police marine division spent hours searching the Red Cedar River on Tuesday in East Lansing. Brendan Santo, 18, has been missing since Friday night.
“We have no indication that he has left East Lansing,” said Chris Rozman, Michigan State University Police inspector.
The latest: Michigan reports 9,313 new COVID cases, 65 deaths -- average of 3,104 cases per day
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Flurries, sprinkles diminish as temps plummet tonight
Snowflakes and raindrops are disappearing tonight as temperatures drop to sub-freezing levels. It remains chilly tomorrow and the day afterward. Then, higher temps arrive in time for the weekend and the end of Daylight Saving Time (no “S”).
Remember to bring pets and potted plants indoors well before going to bed. Tonight will be colder and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- High-tech thieves are hacking into key fobs to steal cars and experts say it’s starting to become more common. Click here to read more.
- Police in Plymouth are looking for a man wanted for an attempted sexual assault in a Downtown Plymouth restroom. Click here to read more.
- The turnout at the polls on Tuesday (Nov. 2) was somewhat low -- but absentee voters also still have to be factored in. Click here to read more.
- A photo has been shared that shows Chelsea High School football players making a racist gesture. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Live results: Michigan General Election on Nov. 2, 2021
Michigan’s 2021 General Election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with hundreds of jurisdictions holding races. You can track results for elections in Southeast Michigan in the article linked below.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Southeast Michigan -- results started flowing in shortly after. Click the link below to track the results as they come in.