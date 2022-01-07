19º

Nightside Report Jan. 6, 2022: More than 500 U of M staff members out with COVID; Area hospital at ‘breaking point’ as case numbers rise

Here are tonight’s top stories

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

University of Michigan Hospital (Meredith Bruckner)

University of Michigan Health: More than 500 staff members currently out with COVID

DETROIT – Officials at University of Michigan Health continue to plead with members of the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and avoid the emergency department as its hospitals grapple with the latest surge driven by the omicron variant.

The health system shared on Thursday that more than 500 members of its staff are currently COVID positive and more than 200 surgeries have been postponed since December due to staffing and bed shortages.

What’s going around Metro Detroit: COVID has hospitals at ‘breaking point,’ other illnesses on the rise

Coronavirus is having an impact on Metro Detroit health care systems but other illnesses are on the rise as well.

Some patients are being caught off guard to learn they have COVID, which only emphasizes the importance of getting tested.

🏥Michigan reports 27,346 new COVID cases, 277 deaths -- record average of 13,673 cases per day

Oxford High School shooting suspect, parents expected in court on Friday: What to know

Friday is a crucial day in the Oxford High School shooting case as the accused shooter and his parents are all due in court.

Four students were killed and seven other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

🌨️ Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures plummet as clouds clear Thursday night

Do you know this couple? Metro Detroit man wants to find who this wedding album belongs to

We all like to put special things in a special place so we don’t lose them. Yet, so many times we forget where exactly that “special place” is.

That’s the case with a wedding album whose owners left behind a most special heirloom. Mase Mikhail of West Bloomfield is a business owner who found the album and wants to return it to its original owners.

In the days before Christmas, Mase and his son cleaned out a shopping center he recently bought and is looking to lease on Schoenherr Road in Warren.

Taco Bell launches $10 taco subscription service: What it includes

If you can’t go a day without a taco, there’s a new subscription service with your name on it.

Taco Bell, the global fast food chain, has launched a new taco subscription service called the “Taco Lover’s Pass,” for $10 per month, through the Taco Bell mobile app.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021.

