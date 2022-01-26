Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run of teacher outside Mt. Clemens school fails to appear at sentencing

The scene where a teacher was struck by a hit-and-run driver on March 23, 2018.

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A woman charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a teacher who was helping with the morning arrival of students outside a Mt. Clemens school didn’t show up to court for her sentencing, officials said.

What happened

Kathleen Vuylsteke, of Mt. Clemens, was charged in 2018 with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death and moving violation causing death.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. March 23, 2018.

Angeles White, 57, a teacher from Lenox Township, was working as a crossing guard on Cass Avenue at South Rose Street that morning when she was struck by a minivan, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital and died several days later, according to authorities.

Officials said Vuylsteke was driving east in a 2003 Dodge Caravan when she struck White. She continued east as witnesses tried to block the Caravan and followed her as she left the scene, according to police.

Vuylsteke returned to the location a short time later and was cooperative with deputies, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sentencing absence

Vuylsteke was scheduled to return to court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 26, 2022) for sentencing, but officials said she didn’t show up.

A bench warrant has been issued for her arrest.