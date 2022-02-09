Nightside Report Feb. 8, 2022: Troubling texts emerge in hearing for parents of accused Oxford school shooter; Hear from the private investigator who found Brendan Santo’s body

Troubling texts emerge in hearing for parents of accused Oxford school shooter: ‘My son ruined so many lives today’
DETROIT – The parents of the teen accused of killing four and injuring seven in a shooting at Oxford High School were in court on Tuesday.
Multiple witnesses took the stand at the preliminary hearing for James and Jennifer Crumbley, which lasted all day.
Hear from the private investigator who found Brendan Santo’s body in the Red Cedar River
Brendan Santo, 18, was visiting friends at Michigan State University over Halloween weekend last year when he went missing.
For two and a half months, police searched for the missing Grand Valley State University student on MSU’s campus and in the Red Cedar River. They came up empty-handed.
🏥Michigan reports 9,898 new COVID cases, 38 deaths -- average of 3,299 cases per day
Fallout from shutdown of Ambassador Bridge spills onto US soil, causing concerns for businesses
The fallout from the shutdown on the Canadian side is spilling into the U.S., causing concerns for businesses and even with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Trucks lined up at the entrance to Canada at the Ambassador Bridge as demonstrators closed off access.
🌨️Metro Detroit weather: Rising temperatures before a few snow chances later this week
US-bound traffic now fully open on Ambassador Bridge; traffic into Canada still closed
Traffic from Canada into the United States is now fully open on the Ambassador Bridge, while traffic in the opposite direction remains closed.
“Thanks to exceptional Windsor Police Services and Freedom Convoy negotiations, inbound traffic from Windsor to Detroit is now fully open,” officials said in a release. “Traffic into Canada from Detroit is still closed and is being rerouted to the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. The Detroit International Bridge Company hopes for a swift resolution that will allow traffic to flow unimpeded.”
‘Ethan did it’: Witnesses testify at hearing for parents of suspect Oxford High School shooter
he parents of the teen accused of killing four and injuring seven in a shooting at Oxford High School were in court on Tuesday.
Multiple witnesses took the stand at the preliminary hearing for James and Jennifer Crumbley, which lasted all day. Kira Pennock is one of those witnesses. She owns a horse farm that the couple visited often.