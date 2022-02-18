Nightside Report Feb. 17, 2022: Tracking school closings amid winter storm; Fire crews rescue memorabilia from burning country club

DETROIT – The latest snow models show most of Metro Detroit getting between 4 and 8 inches of snow on Thursday.

Winter storm warning today in Metro Detroit

A Winter Storm Warning begins at 3 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to expire at 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. All snow should end by midnight Thursday night.

You can track school closings in SE Michigan right here.

Fire has destroyed the historic clubhouse at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township.

The reports of a fire came in at 9:17 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 17). Firefighters broke holes in the ceiling and discovered the entire attic was ablaze. The fire spread quickly and was still burning as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Wayne County Morgue was forced to dig up the body of a person who was identified as a woman at the time of burial because that woman is actually alive and well. The body has since been identified as a missing man.

Over the past several months, the Local 4 Defenders have uncovered a number of problems at the Wayne County Morgue. A manhunt for an accused murderer ended when police learned that person’s body had been at the morgue the entire time. In another case, a mother said her daughter’s body was delivered to a funeral home with maggots in her mouth. Another family said they weren’t notified about their loved one’s body being at the morgue for 17 months.

Is your family ready to head back into movie theaters? Emagine Entertainment is trying to entice parents and children into taking a big step toward normalcy.

Emagine Theatres wants parents and children to come back to them.

That’s part of the hope of Emagine Theatres, which is kicking off a family-friendly winter kids series starting Friday (Feb. 18.). Old favorites and classics like Despicable Me and The Lorax, the stuff that makes kids laugh out loud, especially with some popcorn and frozen Cokes added into the mix. Tickets will only cost $3 a show.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford are going to cover the medical expenses for the photographer who fell off a stage near them and fractured her spine during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl parade, according to Adam Schefter.

Kelly Smiley, a photographer who covers the NFL, NBA and NHL, was covering the parade Wednesday (Feb. 16) when she slipped and fell off the stage.

A video circulating on social media showed Matthew Stafford looking surprised and turning away from Smiley while Kelly Stafford checked to see if she was OK. His reaction generated criticism from many who saw the video.

At 11:23 p.m. Wednesday, Smiley tweeted, “Unfortunately I fractured my spine.”

