ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 6, 2019.
- 48th annual Hash Bash this weekend in Ann Arbor: What you need to know
- 🚧 Metro Detroit weekend construction list for April 6-8, 2019
- VIDEO: Michigan State fans invade Final Four in Minneapolis
Weather: Warming up with some sun, Saturday
Local headlines:
- Health officials now confirm 39 measles cases in Oakland, Wayne counties
- Detroit family's home damaged after alleged arsonist sets vacant home on fire
- Cannabis activists to celebrate 48th Hash Bash festival in Ann Arbor
- Police: Monroe County woman charged after living with dead boyfriend for weeks
- Dashcam footage shows chaotic Metro Detroit chase involving stolen Sterling Heights police car
- Fisher-Price issues warning about Rock 'n Play Sleeper following reports of 10 infant deaths
- Sheriff discusses PIT maneuver used to end chase with man in stolen Sterling Heights police car
- Man convicted of killing 3 people as juvenile in Oakland County waives right to new trial
News from across Michigan
- Michigan court: Residents wrongly accused of defrauding unemployment ruling allowed to sue
- Intoxicated Ypsilanti man arrested for assaulting Boyne Mountain Resort security
- Michigan congressman, 19 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS and ICE to halt mass deportation of Iraqis
National headlines
- Bill Cosby says he did not authorize the payment to 7 women who sued him for defamation
- NY ban on unvaccinated minors in public places put on hold
- Grandmother charged in shooting deaths of 2 children
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
- Hidden camera investigation raises questions about botox injections at beauty bar
- Critical questions for homebuyers to help avoid expensive mistakes
Sports news
- 🏀 NCAA women's Final Four: Notre Dame, Baylor reach title game
- 🏀 Final Four: Here's who Michigan State plays next
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- VIDEO: Good Health: Mistakes people are making with sunscreen
- Some cans of Hunt's tomato paste recalled over mold concerns
all 4 Pets
- Two new pet stores opening in Metro Detroit this weekend
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
- Meow hear this: Study says cats react to sound of their name
Submit a news tip
