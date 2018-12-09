ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 9, 2018:
Trump announces John Kelly is leaving
GM workers hold rally to protest plant closures
Read even more: GM workers protest plant closures in Detroit
Traffic: Tanker rollover crash on I-94
Watch: Sunday morning crash closes westbound at Metro Parkway and eastbound at Harper Avenue
Traffic updates: Local 4 Sunday morning traffic report
Weather: Chilly with more sunshine Sunday
- Boy, 11, shot in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side
- Body found at historic Hotel Yorba in Detroit
- Detroit Pistons team up with group to help children of incarcerated men and women
- FBI agent shot and wounded in Brooklyn
- Teacher facing charges after forcibly cutting student's hair
- Winter storm in the Southeast may make travel 'impossible'
- Jamaican reggae artist Buju Banton released from US prison
- Atlanta United ends city's sports title drought
- Islanders rally from 2-goal deficit, beat Red Wings 3-2
- Rescue ship reaches solo yachtswoman, operation will be tricky
- Michigan basketball has great chance to finish undefeated in nonconference play
- Michigan football: Offensive line could be major strength next season with 4 starters returning
- Traverse City school bake sale sells 20K Christmas cookies in less than 2 hours
- Michigan, Ohio representatives invite President Trump to visit GM plants, meet workers
- Marijuana in Michigan: You can legally grow it and use it, but you can't buy it
- 6 doctors from Oakland, Wayne, Kent counties charged in massive opioid, fraud scheme
