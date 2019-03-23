ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 23, 2019.
- 8 cases of measles confirmed by Oakland County health officials
- Geomagnetic storm could bring magical Northern Lights to Michigan this weekend
- Mueller report is just the start of a new Russia showdown
Weather: Sunny, cool Saturday afternoon after a very cold start
Local headlines:
- Family of legally blind Detroit woman missing in Peru turns to US government for help
- Metro Detroit veterinarian rescues Spanish hunting dogs from getting tortured to death
- Stabbing at Mt. Clemens YMCA leads to police chase through Macomb County
- Michigan DNR officer rescues Taylor man after kayak capsizes on Lake Erie
- Elon Musk pays surprise visit to Flint school, gives every student laptop
- FBI seizes more than $200K from Taylor mayor during corruption investigation
Oakland County Child Killer podcast
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- Michigan men cheat DNA paternity test, threaten woman when she finds out
- Michigan deal prohibits LGBT discrimination in state adoptions
National/International headlines
- Here are 50 ways to celebrate National Puppy Day
- National Puppy Day: Here's a bunch of puppies who deserve attention
- Special counsel Mueller sends report on President Trump investigation to AG Barr
- New Zealand bans terror suspect's manifesto
- Priest stabbed while leading televised Mass in Montreal
- ISIS has lost its final stronghold in Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces says
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- 🎳 It's been a historic week for pro bowling in Michigan
- 🏒 Red Wings 'Russian Five' documentary goes to big screen
- 🏈 Detroit City Football Club hosting first-ever watch party at new clubhouse
🏀 NCAA Tournament 🏀
- Michigan has Florida next in NCAA Tournament Round of 32
- How Michigan basketball's past 5 trips to NCAA tournament have gone
LOCAL 4 Health
Submit a news tip
