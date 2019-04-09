ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, April 8, 2019

Health officials now confirm 41 measles cases in Michigan
Health officials have confirmed two additional measles cases, bringing the state total to 41 this year. The newly confirmed cases were in Oakland and Washtenaw counties. There are 39 confirmed cases in Oakland County, one in Washtenaw County and one in Wayne County.
Metro Detroit weather: After two days in the 70s, snow is coming
4 fast facts
A 70-year-old man from Oxford Township was killed Saturday when he hit a flying turkey while on his motorcycle, police said. Read more.
The Detroit Office of Inspector General is investigating Mayor Mike Duggan's ties to the Make Your Date nonprofit. Learn more.
An attorney for the family of a man killed by a federal agent during a raid argues new evidence shows the man was not armed. Read more.
A man is wanted by Clinton Township police in connection with an arson. Learn more.
Teen stabbed
Ann Arbor police are investigating a stabbing that happened in a downtown parking structure near Ann Arbor Bank.
West side shooting
A 45-year-old man was killed and a 19-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday in broad daylight on Detroit's west side, police said.
Larry Nassar case
Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon was back in court Monday in relation to the Larry Nassar abuse case.
Lake Orion student
A video of a student with Down syndrome returning to school after receiving a new heart has already been viewed more than 14,000 times. Tyler Kruger had a heart transplant last September and Monday was his first day back at Pine Tree Elementary School in Lake Orion.
- Sterling Heights woman accused of stealing leggings, jewelry, makeup from Target store
- Actress Felicity Huffman among group to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
- Attorney Michael Avenatti accuses Nike of bribery involving top NCAA athletes
- Judge blocks policy forcing some asylum seekers to remain in Mexico
- Scaring off unwanted geese
- 2 young girls in critical condition after mother crashes minivan on Detroit's east side, police say
- Investigation into homicide of 21-year-old Novi mother continues
- Metro Detroit residents concerned about infection as measles outbreak continues
