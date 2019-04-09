ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, April 8, 2019

Health officials now confirm 41 measles cases in Michigan

Health officials have confirmed two additional measles cases, bringing the state total to 41 this year. The newly confirmed cases were in Oakland and Washtenaw counties. There are 39 confirmed cases in Oakland County, one in Washtenaw County and one in Wayne County.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

A 70-year-old man from Oxford Township was killed Saturday when he hit a flying turkey while on his motorcycle, police said. Read more.

The Detroit Office of Inspector General is investigating Mayor Mike Duggan's ties to the Make Your Date nonprofit. Learn more.

An attorney for the family of a man killed by a federal agent during a raid argues new evidence shows the man was not armed. Read more.

A man is wanted by Clinton Township police in connection with an arson. Learn more.

Be informed

Teen stabbed

Ann Arbor police are investigating a stabbing that happened in a downtown parking structure near Ann Arbor Bank.

READ MORE

West side shooting

A 45-year-old man was killed and a 19-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday in broad daylight on Detroit's west side, police said.

LEARN MORE

Larry Nassar case

Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon was back in court Monday in relation to the Larry Nassar abuse case.

READ MORE

Lake Orion student

A video of a student with Down syndrome returning to school after receiving a new heart has already been viewed more than 14,000 times. Tyler Kruger had a heart transplant last September and Monday was his first day back at Pine Tree Elementary School in Lake Orion.

WATCH HERE

