ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Aug. 9, 2019

Parents in Wyandotte are outraged after a longtime parent volunteer and convicted felon was charged with more than a dozen child sex crimes.

Michael Jerry Beebe, 47, was a volunteer in the Watch DOGS program at a Wyandotte school, police said. He has been under investigation since May and was arrested July 25 after police raided his home.

Police are finished investigating a hazmat situation in downtown Birmingham that started Friday afternoon. Read more.

There's unease in Armada over a man working as a custodian in the school district who is accused of threatening to shoot up a business with an automatic weapon. Learn more.

A teenager who got caught up in a vicious fight in Roseville is speaking out. Read more.

Several Michigan beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels. Learn more.

KKK items found in home of police officer

A Michigan police officer is being investigated after items associated with white supremacy and the Ku Klux Klan were found inside his home.

Muskegon Officer Charles Anderson has been placed on administrative leave after the items were brought to the attention of the police department.

Deadly shooting

Police have released new details regarding a deadly shooting that occurred Friday morning in Warren.

Neighbors said they often saw one family outside sitting on patio chairs as their two children played basketball in the driveway. That family was asleep upstairs when shots were fired on the first floor during a violent home invasion.

Sinkhole issues

A serious sinkhole situation has been developing on Detroit's east side.

The sinkhole has been there for months, and it's a big hazard for families who have children who play in the area.

Those families called Local 4's Help Me Hank after becoming frustrated with the lack of a response from the city.

Deported Hazel Park man dies

Following the death of Jimmy Aldaoud, an Iraqi national who was deported to Iraq and died of a diabetic crisis as a result of his deportation, Rep. Andy Levin announced Friday that Aldaoud’s remains will be returned to the United States.

Aldaoud, 41, was born in Greece and came to the United States when he was an infant. He was found dead in Baghdad on Tuesday, Edward Bajoka, an immigration attorney in Michigan and a family friend of Aldaoud's, told NBC News. Aldaoud lived in Hazel Park and had mental health issues and diabetes.

