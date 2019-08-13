ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

DNR confirms cougar sighting in Northern Michigan

The Michigan DNR confirmed a report of a cougar in Northern Michigan. A mountain lion image caught on a landowner’s trail camera in Gogebic County has been confirmed as the state’s 39th cougar report since 2008.

The cat was photographed July 7 in daylight hours northwest of Ironwood, in the far western portion of the Upper Peninsula, according to the DNR.

Three men have been charged in connection with the beating and armed carjacking of a Lyft driver in Detroit. Read more.

Police are investigating after a body was found in the bathroom of a Wayne State University building. Learn more.

When police stopped a man for traveling the wrong way on a freeway in Houghton Lake on Sunday, the driver told troopers he was drinking whiskey as he drove home. Read more.

Help Me Hank investigated reports of dangers inside an apartment complex. Learn more.

Girl shot with BB gun

A Detroit girl is recovering after being hit with BB pellets as she was playing on a swingset.

She said some teens at the playground did it and when the parents on both sides met up, things apparently got even more serious.

“I just started riding away really fast. I just started riding my bike and riding as fast as I could,” Myshawn Jennings said.

School security

There are more than 150 security cameras at Carleson High School that are part of a new upgraded security system.

It’s not just all about facial recognition, the software can pinpoint what you are wearing, your backpack. Any discernible feature that can help school administrators and law enforcement track your every move on the property.

Maintenance man makes threat

A maintenance man at the Chrysler Mopar distribution facility in Marysville threatened other employees Friday, police said.

A co-worker called police to report the threat. Police said the man didn't have any weapons.

"He's had ongoing issues with other employees and felt like he was being picked on, and apparently something happened that morning that set him off," said Marysville Police Chief Tom Konik.

Suspicious death

Residents were left in shock after police swarmed a Dearborn neighborhood to investigate a suspicious death.

It happened inside a home on Appoline Street near the intersection of Ford and Miller roads.

“A very calm neighborhood. We really don’t have problems like this,” said one resident. The resident said he's been living in the area for 24 years and nothing like this has ever happened.

