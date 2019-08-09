ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019

Michigan men charged with drop-kicking cat to death in disturbing video, officials say

Two Michigan men have been charged after one filmed the other drop-kicking a cat to death in a dark parking lot, officials said.

Animal control officials said they received a disturbing video of a man drop-kicking a cat in a parking lot. Authorities said they later found the cat dead.

Michigan men charged with drop-kicking cat to death in disturbing video, officials say

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting and crash in an area where children were reportedly playing. Read more.

About 14 years ago, Wesley Ryan made the tough choice to sell his beloved car, a 1993 Ford Mustang he called Christine, to pay for his wife's cancer treatment. Learn more.

A man shot and killed an alleged thief on Detroit's west side after an attempted robbery Thursday morning. Read more.

Kroger is looking to hire 500 workers in Michigan. Learn more.

Be informed

Massive fight

Residents are outraged after a vicious fight in Roseville that involved teens, children and at at least one adult and a dog.

Video of the incident shows a teenager using his dog as a weapon against a minor before the crowd swarms him.

READ MORE

Dmestic terrorism

As the country mourns, we've learned more about the dark digital world that's become a breeding ground for domestic terrorism.

"I think this hate-driven speech is more pervasive. It's, to a certain extent, more accepted today than it was when I was in the FBI," said Andy Arena, with the Detroit Crime Commission. "I think that's why you've seen this uptick in domestic terrorism and domestic violence. These people feel emboldened. They feel like they're not being challenged, that they can get this out there and that people accept what they say."

LEARN MORE

2 men at large after shooting

Two unknown men are still at large after a Detroit woman heard a gunshot coming from her paralyzed son's room and found him shot at the foot of his bed, according to authorities.

Aaron Williams, 40, was at his home in the 12000 block of Grandmont Street near Plymouth Road in Northwest Detroit when his mother heard a loud noise coming from his room around 1 a.m. Oct. 22, police said.

READ MORE

Graves vandalized

Many people are angry and emotional after a cemetery in South Lyon was targeted overnight Wednesday by vandals. The cemetery is located on Stryker Street near 10 Mile Road. The damage is disheartening to this tight-knit community.

Many have been rushing to the cemetery to check on their loved one's graves and those of friends. Even people whose loved ones' headstones weren't damaged are upset by the vandalism.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.