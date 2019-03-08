ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, March 7, 2019

Wesbound I-94 closed after multiple-vehicle collision

A woman was killed when she was rear-ended by a semi-truck on I-94 in St. Clair Shores. The highway was closed for several hours.

Westbound I-94 reopens after fatal crash involving semi truck, 4 other cars causes closure

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Be informed

A Detroit rapper has been charged after he regularly bragged on social media and in his songs about how good he is at committing credit card fraud

Authorities said Jonathan Woods, known as "Selfmade Kash," claims to be the greatest "swiper" of all time and charged others for information on how to commit identity theft and credit card fraud.

Detroit rapper 'Selfmade Kash' accused of often bragging about his credit card fraud skills

How much would a proposed 45-cent increase in the gas tax cost the average Michigan driver?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposal to fix the roads this week, with a 45-cent increase in the gas tax, which would make Michigan's fuel tax the highest in the U.S.

Here's how much Whitmer's gas tax proposal would cost the average Michigan driver

Detroit's historic Masonic Temple is getting a face lift

AEG Presents announced Thursday an exclusive operating and booking agreement for the Masonic Temple Theatre and Cathedral Theatre.

Detroit's Masonic Temple to get $2M renovation under new deal with AEG Presents

The next phase of a project to reconstruct parts of I-75 in Oakland County to begin Friday

More than 8 miles to be rebuilt between Coolidge Highway, 13 Mile Road

Next phase of I-75 modernization project in Oakland County set to begin Friday

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.