ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, March 7, 2019

Wesbound I-94 closed after multiple-vehicle collision
A woman was killed when she was rear-ended by a semi-truck on I-94 in St. Clair Shores. The highway was closed for several hours.
Westbound I-94 reopens after fatal crash involving semi truck, 4 other cars causes closure
Man in critical condition after shots fired through front door of Eastpointe home
Michigan State Police cracking down on jaywalkers in 3 cities next week
NTSB blames jammed part for 2017 plane accident involving University of Michigan basketball team
R. Kelly accused of sex with 13-year-old in Detroit: What we know
A Detroit rapper has been charged after he regularly bragged on social media and in his songs about how good he is at committing credit card fraud
Authorities said Jonathan Woods, known as "Selfmade Kash," claims to be the greatest "swiper" of all time and charged others for information on how to commit identity theft and credit card fraud.
Detroit rapper 'Selfmade Kash' accused of often bragging about his credit card fraud skills
How much would a proposed 45-cent increase in the gas tax cost the average Michigan driver?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposal to fix the roads this week, with a 45-cent increase in the gas tax, which would make Michigan's fuel tax the highest in the U.S.
Here's how much Whitmer's gas tax proposal would cost the average Michigan driver
Detroit's historic Masonic Temple is getting a face lift
AEG Presents announced Thursday an exclusive operating and booking agreement for the Masonic Temple Theatre and Cathedral Theatre.
Detroit's Masonic Temple to get $2M renovation under new deal with AEG Presents
The next phase of a project to reconstruct parts of I-75 in Oakland County to begin Friday
More than 8 miles to be rebuilt between Coolidge Highway, 13 Mile Road
Next phase of I-75 modernization project in Oakland County set to begin Friday
- Get ready to spring forward as daylight saving time begins Sunday
- Dylan Larkin had MRI for 'lingering' back issue, out of Red Wings lineup for now
- Indiana State trooper shot by 11-year-old son after video games were taken away
- New cocktail bar opening inside Detroit's Fort Street Gallery next week
- Daylight saving time and the affect on livestock
- Speeding driver crashes car into Ann Arbor house
- Paul Manafort to be sentenced Thursday
- Heart of Detroit: Mary and Charles A. Parkhill Foundation
