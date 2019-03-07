ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Attorney calls murder charge in Danielle Stislicki case a publicity stunt
A courtroom got heated Wednesday as a former security guard was charged with murdering Danielle Stislicki.
Attorney blasts murder charge in Danielle Stislicki case: 'This is a publicity stunt'
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 fast facts
Understanding where money raised by increasing gas taxes would go
Woman alleges singer R. Kelly had sex with her at Detroit hotel when she was 13
Metro Detroit residents affected by Family Dollar's plan to close nearly 400 stores
Man who murdered Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss sentenced to 36-60 years in prison
Be informed
Detroit steps in to help tenants of one of worst apartments city inspectors have seen
Tenants of McNichols Apartments are living in one of the worst complexes Detroit city inspectors have seen in years.
Detroit steps in to help tenants of one of worst apartments city inspectors have seen
Former Michigan state Sen. Virgil Smith shares his side of incident with ex-wife
Former Michigan state Sen. Virgil Smith resigned from office and spent 252 days in jail after a highly publicized dispute with his ex-wife.
Former Michigan state Sen. Virgil Smith shares his side of incident with ex-wife
Man who jumped in to help after seeing dog attack describes chaotic scene
O'Neil Colley started recording before he jumped in to help when he saw a dog attacking a mail carrier last month on Detroit's west side.
Man who jumped in to help after seeing dog attacking Detroit mail carrier describes chaotic scene
Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib plans to file impeachment resolution against Trump
Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib plans to file soon an impeachment resolution against President Donald Trump.
Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib plans to file impeachment resolution against Trump
Read more
- 2 men sentenced in murder of 16-year-old killed while changing tire in Detroit
- 16-year-old charged in 17-year-old's deadly shooting in Dearborn Heights
- Live music bar, restaurant to fill vacant Cheli's Chili Bar location in Downtown Detroit
- Group raising donations to restore former Hamtramck Negro League ballpark
Watch
- St. Patrick's Day parade preparations underway in Corktown
- New drug approved for patients with severe depression
- R. Kelly angrily proclaims his innocence in television interview
- Nonprofit spreads light from Detroit to Africa
Looking for something in particular? Find it here.
Tweets by Local4News
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.