ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

Metro Detroit mother fighting to keep son on life support after doctors tell her he's brain dead

A Metro Detroit mother is fighting to keep her son on life support after doctors told her he is brain dead.

Bobby Reyes, 14, of Ash Township, is hospitalized at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor after he suffered an asthma attack a week ago.

Doctors told Sarah Jones that after one more test confirms a lack of viable brain activity, her son will be removed from life support Friday morning.

