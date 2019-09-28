ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

Police say 23-year-old man was shot, killed over Facebook post

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday morning on Detroit's east side.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in the 18000 block of Lamont Street in Detroit. Police said the man was killed after two other men showed up at his home to confront him about a Facebook post.

Police: Men confront 23-year-old man at Detroit home, shoot and kill him over Facebook post

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

A letter from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office said Friday there will be no government shutdown in Michigan. Learn more.

Classes were canceled Friday at Pontiac High School after a former student was shot Thursday. Read more.

Kanye West brought his "Sunday Service" tour to Detroit for a free concert that sold out in minutes. Learn more.

A former member of the Green Bay Packers and current NFL analyst blasted the Detroit Lions' home-field atmosphere, saying Ford Field is "very, very quiet" and, "There's no energy in there." Read more.

Be informed

Fire rescue

A man who rescued two women from a fire at a Detroit senior apartment complex is sharing his story.

Terrell Whaley saw the flames and jumped out of his car and into action. He said he didn't think twice about running into a burning building.

READ MORE

Rehab home demolished

It's happened a few times in recent years: demolition contractors tearing down the wrong Detroit house. It's usually a mistake involving the wrong address, but this situation is more of a mystery.

The house was owned by state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo and was in the process of being fixed up by a nonprofit to be given to a deserving family during Christmastime.

LEARN MORE

Construction

A mother in Detroit traded in her desk chair for a hard hat and she's encouraging other women to do the same.

Residents of Detroit have been seeing a lot of renovations, but something they don't see often is an all-woman team. LeAnna Noble is hoping to change that with Ren Women Construction.

READ MORE

Blighted home

A blighted home in Detroit was presenting a danger to residents in one neighborhood, but after a Help Me Hank report, the building has been leveled by the city.

Deborah Drake has lived on Glynn Court her entire life. She said the house next door used to be beautiful.

"It's boarded up right now, and it has chains where they were trying to shift it back to one side," Drake said.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.