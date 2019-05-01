ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, April 30, 2019

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina university

Two people are dead after a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Service Agency.

Two other people are being treated for life-threatening injuries, and two more people have non-life threatening injuries, the agency said.

2 dead after shooting on University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

A medical marijuana grow operation will open at an old Farmer Jack location in Detroit. Read more.

Angry Southwest Detroit residents vented to City Council about the Marathon oil refinery. Learn more.

A medical marijuana grow operation is going to open at the old Farmer Jack location in Detroit. Read more.

Residents in Detroit's Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood are bracing for more rain and flooding. Learn more.

Be informed

Metro Detroit weather

Heavy rain, a flooding threat and possibilities of severe weather -- all in the next 36 hours.

Widespread rain will be with us tonight, especially in the North and West Zones. That batch will linger through the beginning of Wednesday morning's commute. Lows tonight are headed to the mid-40s. But temperatures will rise to 50 by daybreak.

READ MORE

River Rouge murder

On the night of Feb. 19, a young Detroit mother was shot in her home and left for dead with her 5-year old son asleep in the next room.

“We’re struggling to comprehend how someone would commit such a senseless and hateful act against an innocent woman,” Jennifer Samra said.

LEARN MORE

Hands-free bill

A bill being pitched in Lansing on Tuesday would require Michigan drivers to use a hands-free headset to talk on the phone.

The bill is at the committee stage right now, but nobody is disagreeing that distracted driving is a major problem.

READ MORE

Wayne County roads

Wayne County officials Tuesday detailed which roads and bridges will be worked on in the coming months, but the overshadowing theme at the announcement was how much can't be done because of budget restrictions.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.