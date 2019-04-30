ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, April 29, 2019

Why did it take 3 months to investigate allegations of sex between students, teachers in Pontiac?

Pontiac residents are wondering why it's taken more than three months to start investigating allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships between students, teachers and administrators in the school district.

It's against the law to fail to report abuse allegations within 72 hours. Pontiac's superintendent said the district reported the allegations, but the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that's not the case.

