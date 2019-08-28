ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019

Woman in critical condition after being shot in head on Detroit's east side

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot on Detroit's east side. She was shot on Cedargrove Street, near Chalmers and Houston-Whittier on Tuesday morning.

Melvin Bibbs has called the Cedargrove neighborhood home since 1972. Bibbs said over the years, things have changed, but for the most part, the neighborhood remained quiet and safe.

An undercover Detroit police officer is in a hospital after being T-boned by a homicide suspect on the city's east side, officials said. Read more.

Michigan State University's attorneys are changing their conciliatory tone in light of the Larry Nassar scandal. Learn more.

Contigo is recalling nearly six million kids' water bottles due to a possible choking hazard. Read more.

The case against a 17-year-old boy accused of shooting a 10-year-old girl with a BB gun earlier this month was dropped due to insufficient evidence. Learn more.

Dog attack

Two pit bulls attacked and killed a small dog in Detroit, then turned and attacked that dog's owner.

"I feel bad. It's the worst feeling. It's a part of my family too," Jimmy Sanchez said. Sanchez said part of his family is gone.

Detroit Youth Choir

The Detroit Youth Choir is competing on NBC's "America's Got Talent" this season -- and they need your vote.

You may remember their emotional first appearance on AGT in June, when they brought the house down with a showstopping performance.

Purdue Pharma

Purdue Pharma told CNN it is involved in settlement talks with regards to a trial in Ohio where more than 2,000 municipalities and Native American governments are suing the company.

Purdue did not confirm a specific monetary amount for the potential settlement.

Waterford Township fire

A neighborhood is devastated after firefighters battling a house fire in Waterford Township discovered one person dead inside the home.

Firefighters were called at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday to a home on North Lynn Street. Firefighters went into the home and extinguished the fire, police said.

