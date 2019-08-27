ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Aug. 26, 2019

Police say 23-year-old woman found at Hines Park was choked to death

A Westland man was charged Monday in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman. The remains of Olivia Rossi, 23, of Westland, were found Friday afternoon half-submerged in a stream at Hines Park.

Westland police said Anthony Kesteloot, 25, choked Rossi to death in his home and dumped her body in Hines Park. He was charged with multiple crimes, but not murder.

A wanted fugitive escaped capture as officers fired shots trying to stop him. Read more.

Southbound I-75 at I-96 is closed after a jackknifed semi truck, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Learn more.

A Michigan woman was left in agony for months after a simple cookout mistake led to her having a metal grill brush wire stuck in her throat. Read more.

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $572 million for its role in the opioid crisis. Learn more.

Roseville assault

Police are investigating a student-on-student attack that could result in criminal charges.

The attack happened at Roseville Middle School Thursday, on school grounds, one week before the start of school in that community. During an orientation event, a so-called student leader allegedly slapped an underclassman.

Infant dies

Detroit police have arrested the mother of a baby girl who was found dead Monday inside a bathtub on the city's east side.

The girl was found around 6 a.m. Monday at a home on Schoenherr Street and Seven Mile Road.

Police said they are still trying to determine if this is a case of neglect or something worse.

Carjacking, assault testimony

A woman who was carjacked, kidnapped and attacked in June outside of a retail store where she was parked in Taylor testified Monday.

She passed out during the attack while her attacker choked her with a phone charger cord. In court, Monday, the victim faced the man accused of assaulting her and told the courtroom what happened.

Marysville council candidate withdraws

Marysville City Council candidate Jean Cramer formally withdrew from the race on Monday.

The moves comes after Cramer's remarks about keeping Marysville white received national condemnation.

