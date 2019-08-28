ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019

Officer resigns after 'verbally detaining' black man for allegedly looking at white woman
An officer with the Royal Oak Police Department has resigned after an encounter with an African-American man that went viral on social media.
The video shows the officer stopping 20-year-old Devin Myers for nearly 20 minutes after receiving a call from a woman who said she was feeling uncomfortable by his presence.
