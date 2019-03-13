ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Dozens charged in alleged college scam

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among dozens of wealthy parents, elite college coaches and college prep executives accused of carrying out a nationwide fraud to get students into prestigious colleges, according to a massive federal indictment.

Man charged with attempted murder after an alleged shootout with Roseville officer outside Home Depot. Read more.

An engaged Michigan couple was killed in a crash by a suspected drunken driver. Learn more.

Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl in Pontiac. Read more.

Popular "Fortnite" video game is contributing to hundreds of divorces around the world. Learn more.

Michigan roads

A new report released this week looks at the cost of Michigan's crumbling roads to drivers. TRIP, a national transportation research group, released its analysis of Michigan's infrastructure, explicitly stating the need for more funding.

Detroit police

In late January, a video surfaced showing an officer mocking a black woman. Detroit police began an internal investigation. About a month later, after several protests demanding Detroit police fire Officer Gary Steele, they did just that. Now, a second officer, Michael Garrison, has been dismissed.

Metro Airport

Travelers at Detroit Metro Airport aren't all that concerned about what planes on which they may fly, despite two recent crashes. A Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed Sunday in Ethiopia, killing all 157 people on board. The same type of plane crashed last year in Indonesia.

"Dumb" thieves

A trio of thieves was caught on crystal clear surveillance video stealing a charger from a Livonia store that sells high-definition cameras, police said. "I think they were kind of dumb, really, truly," store manager Emma Sakowski said.

