ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, March 11, 2019

Detroit businesses and Project Green Light
It all started three years ago as a way to make Detroit gas stations safer by wiring them with cameras monitored by police. Since then, Project Green Light has helped reduce crime all over Detroit. On Monday, the program hit a major milestone.
500 Detroit businesses now part of Project Green Light safety initiative
Metro Detroit residents could see temperatures reach mid-60s later this week. Learn more.
Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Home Depot store in Roseville. Read more.
The Detroit Land Bank demolished a log cabin despite attempts by historians to save it. Learn more.
An 18-year-old was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Detroit. Read more.
Data breach
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita G. Fox are urging Michigan residents affected by a data breach to safeguard their information that may have been compromised.
Global Trade Task Force
Multiple agencies teamed together as part of the Global Trade Task Force to prevent counterfeit drugs or goods from being smuggled into the country.
Grosse Pointe schools
Last year, 218 students left the Grosse Pointe School District. The move triggered defensive moves by the school board.
Corruption inside prisons
The imprisoned son of a Detroit preacher will soon walk out of prison after risking his life to expose corruption inside Michigan prisons in what he called a mission from God. He has been stabbed seven times but said he never lost faith and worked to continue his mission to fight for change within prison.
