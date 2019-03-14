ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Defenders expose day care for leaving children unattended

The Local 4 Defenders are exposing a Southfield day care for leaving children unattended for up to an hour. The Defenders have confirmed the ABC Early Learning Center Two on Southfield Road is being investigated by state officials.

Police called when Local 4 Defenders start asking questions of Southfield day care

Health officials confirmed a case of travel-related measles in Oakland County. Read more.

Local 4Casters are tracking the possibility for severe storms Thursday. Learn more.

President Trump issued an order to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes. Read more.

Many are turning to Twitter to vent their frustration with Facebook outages. Learn more.

Archdiocese accusations

An activist claims the Archdiocese of Detroit is not being fully honest in how it is handling clergy members accused of sexual abuse. "We believe that the Detroit archbishop is being less than honest with his list of credibly accused priests," David Clohessey said.

Affordable housing

Seniors in Utica fear they may be forced out of their homes after the City Council voted Tuesday to sell an affordable senior housing complex. There's no guarantee that a new owner of Riverside 175 will keep the complex as affordable housing, and its residents say they can't afford higher rent.

'White Boy' Rick

Former FBI agents pushed for the early release of Rick Wershe Jr. during a clemency hearing Wednesday in Florida.

UAW contract negotiations

The new United Auto Workers president is making it known that the union is prepared to do whatever it takes to get its way ahead of contract negotiations. "We will do what we need to do. We will use every ounce of our leverage, every last ounce," Gary Jones said.

