ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

Video shows fatal shooting outside Detroit liquor store

Detroit police are searching for two people wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old man who was leaving a business Saturday night in the 16200 block of Schoolcraft.

Police said the man was leaving the business just after 11 p.m. when he was robbed and shot. He died from his wounds.

A Detroit man and a man and woman from Northern Michigan were arrested on I-75 while transporting meth, cocaine and fentanyl from Metro Detroit, police said. Read more.

The Shield's Restaurant and Pizzeria locations in Troy, Southfield and Detroit are offering half off any pizza Mondays following a Lions win, but only if the team stays undefeated. Learn more.

Fire officials said a fire that ripped through a senior apartment complex Monday started outside the building. Read more.

A lawsuit claims victims suffered burns to their legs and feet from steam coming from manhole covers in Detroit. Learn more.

Impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acquiescing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his reelection bid.

The decision sets up an election-season clash between Trump and Congress that seems certain to exacerbate the nation’s fierce partisan divides and inject deep uncertainty into the 2020 presidential contest.

Driving donuts

Video released by the Detroit Police Department shows a driver doing donuts before striking a bystander and now the police chief is speaking out.

Detroit police released a video of a late-model burgundy Dodge Charger doing donuts before clipping one of the spectators. Moments later, the young man, whose leg is badly injured, is loaded into a car.

Intruder dies

A 90-year-old man is in a hospital fighting for his life after getting attacked overnight in the Huntington Park Condos in Rochester Hills.

The man who is accused of breaking into the 90-year-old man's home died in the confrontation. Police said the suspect is believed to have cut himself, slicing open an artery, which caused him to bleed to death during the attack.

Murder charge

A Clinton Township man has been charged with breaking into a Mount Clemens home over the weekend and killing his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend with a shotgun while he was asleep in bed, according to police.

