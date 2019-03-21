ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Family speaks out after baby of missing woman found dead

The family of a missing Lansing woman whose newborn baby was found dead is pleading for her to turn herself in so she can get help.

Ashley Shade, 35, and her 6-day-old daughter were reported missing Monday. Police found her vehicle in the 100 block of East Kilborn Street. The baby's body was inside, but Shade is still missing.

Family of missing Lansing woman whose baby was found dead discusses her mental state, drug issues

