ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Newborn infant found dead
A newborn infant was found dead in Lansing and the woman with the child is still missing, according to police. Police found the woman's vehicle in the 100 block of East Kilborn Street in Lansing and the infant was inside. Nobody else was found with the vehicle.
Newborn infant found dead in Lansing, woman still missing
Firefighters honored
A group of Detroit firefighters were recognized Tuesday for putting their lives on the line to save a father and his young son.
Wyandotte crime spree
A one man crime spree Downriver may have come to an end with an arrest in Wyandotte. “I mean, what would motivate somebody to do something just to be mean?” said Ann Rudisill with Downriver for Veterans.
Kwame Kilpatrick
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's motion to vacate, set aside or "correct" his prison sentence has been denied by a U.S. District Court judge.
Fibromyalgia test
At least 4 million Americans are dealing with the daily pain and fatigue of fibromyalgia. The condition can be hard to diagnose and hard to treat, but there's been a breakthrough that could make it a little easier.
